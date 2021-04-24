Gary G. Pahl, 79, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was born July 17, 1941 to Grant and Jane Pahl, in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Gary grew up in Arcadia where he excelled in athletics and began his lifelong love of fishing and hunting. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1959, the same year he was named Athlete of the Year. Gary continued his love of sports into college where he played football and basketball for Winona State University while attaining his bachelor’s degree in education. During his college studies, he met his wife and on December 21, 1963 he and Deniele Ranee Schroder were married at Peace Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN.

After a short-time teaching in the Twin Cities, he and Dennie returned to Arcadia where he taught briefly and then became principal of the elementary school. His career spanned 32 years where he developed great relationships with his staff and students. He will forever be remembered for his booming voice and for hopping into kickball games on the playground. He was a football coach and cheered from the sidelines for every sport his children were later involved in. Gary was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where he served as council president, call committee chair, and helped out in any way needed. He also enjoyed his time with the Sportsman’s Club and the Lions Club. He loved duck and pheasant hunting, fishing, and spending time at their longtime family cabin with his family and friends. After retiring, he and Dennie enjoyed splitting time between Lake City, MN and Lake Wales, FL meeting so many new friends and learning new fishing spots. Most of all Gary was a devoted loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was blessed to share 57 years with his wife, raise three wonderful children, and treasured spending time with his three grandchildren whenever he could, teaching them each to fish, throw a retrieving dummy for the labs, and to have fun in life.