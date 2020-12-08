 Skip to main content
Gary E. Galewski

TREMPEALEAU — Gary E. Galewski, 71, of Trempealeau passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, Wis. Following the rosary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

