RED WING — Gary Dean Flattum, 74, of Red Wing passed away with family by his side Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Lake City Care Center.

Born to Roy and Lorraine Flattum March 2, 1946, Gary grew up in Winona. In January of 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Donning tattoos and many stories from his time oversees, he returned in January of 1969 to the U.S., where he eventually found his way back to Winona and met the love of his life, Bridget.

Celebrating while dancing to “For My Lady” by The Moody Blues, Gary and Bridget were married Dec. 14, 1974. In 1975, they moved up the Mississippi River to Red Wing, where they would spend their lives together and raise their children. Gary worked as an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement in 2009, having safely driven more than four million miles. He never missed a phone call home to his family.