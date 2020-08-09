RED WING — Gary Dean Flattum, 74, of Red Wing passed away with family by his side Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Lake City Care Center.
Born to Roy and Lorraine Flattum March 2, 1946, Gary grew up in Winona. In January of 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served in the Vietnam War. Donning tattoos and many stories from his time oversees, he returned in January of 1969 to the U.S., where he eventually found his way back to Winona and met the love of his life, Bridget.
Celebrating while dancing to “For My Lady” by The Moody Blues, Gary and Bridget were married Dec. 14, 1974. In 1975, they moved up the Mississippi River to Red Wing, where they would spend their lives together and raise their children. Gary worked as an over-the-road truck driver until his retirement in 2009, having safely driven more than four million miles. He never missed a phone call home to his family.
Gary had a deep love for music, with an ever-growing eclectic collection playing loudly from large speakers. He also had an appreciation for artwork and Tommy Bahama shirts. Gary had a tremendously kind and generous heart that he genuinely shared with anyone in his presence. He was known for his sense of humor that radiated joy and laughter to anyone fortunate enough to be around him. Chances are that if you ever talked with Gary, you likely have a story that makes you smile and probably noted he was “a really cool guy.”
His love and pride for his family was extraordinary, and what he valued most. He also had tremendous gratitude for his dear friends and the compassionate staff at MCHS Lake City Care Center, who were so instrumental in his care in the recent years.
He is survived by his three children, Justin (Beth) Flattum, Andrew (Jessica) Flattum, Briana (Arend) Geurink; his wonderful nine grandchildren, Nevaeh, Bailyn, Eli, Kate, Izzy, Luke, Carter, Lauren and Vincent; and brothers, Roger (Jean) Flattum and Kent Flattum. Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Bridget; and parents, Roy and Lorraine Flattum.
A visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. today, Aug. 9, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Faith in Action or Minnesota Children’s Museum (mcm.org).
