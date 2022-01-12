ROCHESTER—Gail M. Crandell, 68, of Rochester and formerly of Winona, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Seasons Hospice House, Rochester.

Gail Marie was born September 21, 1953, to Harold and Louise (Bell) Berg. She graduated from Winona Senior High School.

Gail was employed as a child support supervisor with Winona County for 31 years and Olmsted County for 10 years, retiring at the end of 2021. In her early years she was a professional ballet dancer and choreographer. She enjoyed cooking, baking and treating her friends to her special desserts. She and her husband Bob, traveled to many places, loved to dance, and spent countless hours at the Hot Fish Shop and Fin & Sawyers.

She is survived by her daughters: Nicole Myers and Erin (Dave Dippmann) Crandell-Dippmann; grandchildren: Jameson, Brenden, and Makayla and her fiance Chuck Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert.

Services to remember Gail will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, with Rev. Michael Short officiating.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.