Fred K. Saecker, age 70, of Sparta, Wisconsin passed away on June 11, 2021 at Mayo Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was born August 17, 1950 to John and Louise (Schultz) Saecker in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

From early childhood, Fred loved music. He whistled tunes before he learned to walk or talk. In high school, he became a competitive swimmer. By car or motorcycle, Fred would drive any distance to bring moral support to a friend in need.

After a vicious assault, police found Fred walking home on the Wisconsin approach to the Interstate Bridge and arrested him. Fred was the first person in Wisconsin to be exonerated by DNA evidence. He was released after seven years in prison. His incarceration made him a passionate advocate for prisoners and the Innocence Project.

Fred served as a member of the Mormon community and enjoyed sharing his religious readings and insights.

He is survived by his siblings: John (Jan) Saecker of Markesan, WI, Eric (Carol) Saecker of Minnesota City, MN, and Gretchen Saecker of Delano, MN.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held, Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sparta, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Innocence Project or After Innocence.

