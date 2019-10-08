LAKE CITY/CONCEPTION, Minn. — Franklin “Frank” J. Norton, 83, of Lake City, formerly of Conception, rural Kellogg, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at The Bluffs of Lake City. He was born May 13, 1936, in Wabasha, the son of Aiden and Gertrude (Gilcreast) Norton. He attended country school at Conception, for eight years and his teacher was his mother for those years. He then attended and graduated from Plainview High School. There he participated in football, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After high school he was employed at the Kellogg Creamery, as a milk hauler. He also worked at Wayne Lumber Co., and Danckwart Feed and Grain, both located in Kellogg.
He married Rita A. Burns, Aug. 26, 1959, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. The couple moved to Wabasha, in 1959. He worked at Valley Craft in Lake City, for 15 years and then Great River Industries in Wabasha, for 15 years. In 1969, they moved to the Norton family farm at Conception, rural Kellogg and raised beef cattle while continuing to work in town. In 2000, he retired from farming and raising the cattle and built a new home on 32 acres of his farm. The couple moved off the farm and to Lake City, in 2015.
Frank was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He enjoyed his farming life, entertaining his two grandsons, mowing his lawn, eating out and dancing.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Norton, Lake City; son and his special friend, Kevin Norton and Darla Dohrn, Lake City; two grandsons, Austin and Hunter Norton, Lake City; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Romaine Miller, Wabasha; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sister-in-law, William “Pat” and Anita Norton and infant, Vincent Norton; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Bernard Lager and Marilyn and Warren Bloomquist.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at Conception, rural Kellogg, with the Reverend Father William Becker and Deacon David Dose officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Casket bearers will be his two grandsons and six nephews. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha and one hour before the Mass Thursday at the church.
Memorials are preferred to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, c/o St. Joachim’s Catholic Church, 900 Broadway Ave., Plainview, MN 55964; or to Alzheimer’s Association, 3224 6th Ave. NE, Unit A, Rochester, MN 55906. The Abbott Funeral Home of Wabasha is in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfh.com.