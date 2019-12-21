Frank St. Peter

Frank Alan St. Peter, 65 of Winona passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, of cancer. He was born Sept. 1, 1954, to Clarence and Loretta (Luedtke) St. Peter.
He graduated from St. Martin’s Lutheran School, Winona High School, and S. E. Minnesota Technical College.
For several years he owned and operated Pete’s Auto Sales; he worked extremely hard and took great pride in his work.
Besides cars, Frank loved animals, baseball and softball, and sponsored and played on several championship local softball teams.
He was known for his sense of humor and telling a good story and joke. He was very intelligent and was a terrific trivia player.
Frank was a good and generous person who will be dearly missed by his father, Pete and siblings, Peggy, Margie, Bob and Steve and numerous friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his loving mother, Loretta and several aunts and uncles, including his favorite, Uncle Mart, who passed away in August.
Frank, Loretta, and Mart will enjoy following the Twins next season.
“Laugh out loud, follow your heart, and enjoy the little things.”
A celebration of Frank’s life will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview beginning with a time of sharing at 4 p.m. followed by a gathering of family and friends until 6:30.
Memorials may be directed to the Winona Area Humane Society.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Frank, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.