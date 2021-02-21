Frank J. Morawiecki Jr.

Frank spent 36 years at EMD/Benchmark Electronics. Upon retiring took up the new hobbies of playing piano and practicing Tai Chi, making many wonderful new friends at the Winona Friendship Center.

Watching his children compete in sports gave him tremendous joy. He was enormously supportive of his children’s and grandchildren’s endeavors and so proud of their achievements.

Frank always put others first and could talk to anyone about anything — and often did. He allowed others to be themselves and was endlessly curious about the details in their interests and lives. Frank didn’t judge others and didn’t push his ideas onto others, but instead found the good in all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nola (Fuglestad) Morawiecki; his daughter, Myriah (Jim) Vargo; his son, Alexander (Anna) Morawiecki; his son, Nicholas (Olivia) Morawiecki. Frank adored his six beautiful grandchildren, Alana Vargo, Lilah Vargo, Caden Vargo, Rudy Morawiecki, Eloise Morawiecki, and Mac Morawiecki. He is also survived by his sisters, Donna Strain, Carol (Mike) Hansen, Margie (Randy) Piechowski; and many amazing nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank Morawiecki Sr.; his mother, Lydia Morawiecki; his brothers, Chester and Todd; and his sisters, Mary Hough and Patricia Vassar.