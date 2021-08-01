WINONA — Frank J. Morawiecki, Jr., of Winona, Minn., passed away on February 16, 2021, after a valiant battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, we will commemorate a memorial bench and plaque at the northeast side of Lake Winona near Bambenek Fields. A ceremony and reception will continue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his land and garden. Directions: Cross the MNI interstate bridge; turn right onto WI Hwy 35S; turn left onto County Road P; travel about five miles to S3361 County Road P.