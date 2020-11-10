HOUSTON, Minn. — Frank Howard Burfield, 89, of rural Houston passed peacefully, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab, with family by his side.
A private family service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Linda McPeak officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Stone Church Cemetery, rural Houston. The funeral will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/Cross-of-Christ-Lutheran-Church-152900184724030/ and the service bulletin for Frank’s funeral will be available on the church website at www.crossofchristhouston.org.
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service—Houston is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Frank, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.