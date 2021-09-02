Frank Deutschman, 93, of St. Charles died Monday, August 30, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in West Allis, WI and played semi-professional baseball in his youth.

Frank spent years working as Director of Purchasing for Peerless Chain Co. in Winona, MN and for Loos & Co, in Naples, FL. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he was also an avid golfer and sports fan. He especially enjoyed following the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Elizabeth Deutschman; son, Michael Rory Deutschman and granddaughter Sara Suzanne Ford. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Paula (Tews) Deutschman children: Lynn (Deutschman) Walsh, John Walsh, Lori (Deutschman) Ford, John Ford, John Deutschman, Lori (Swiggum) Deutschman, Alan Deutschman, Kay (Thorpe) Deutschman, Anne (Deutschman) Roberts, Ray Roberts, Bob Deutschman, Shawn (Behrenbruch) Deutschman; as well as 13 grandchildren and their spouses and 14 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Frank will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in St. Charles, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Please share a memory of Frank and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be sent to: the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association and the Animal Humane Society.