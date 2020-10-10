Francis Schank

THE VILLAGES, Fla./ARCADIA, Wis. — Francis M. Schank, 90, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Arcadia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in his home, cared for by his family. Interestingly enough, he died on the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, his namesake.

Francis was born in Arcadia June 24, 1930, to Prosper and Matilda (Sendlebach) Schank. After graduating from Arcadia Public High School, he completed the short course in agriculture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On May 3, 1952, he married Rita Woychik who preceded him in death in 1994.

Francis farmed in rural Arcadia for several years until his business interest took over and started Schank & Sons Construction. Later he sold out and in 1972 started the Overhead Door Company of La Crosse. He was a charter member of the Arcadia Industrial Development Corporation established in 1973. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Knights of Columbus and Arcadia Country Club.

In 1994 he retired to The Villages in Florida where he could enjoy his favorite hobby, golfing. On Oct. 19, 1996, he married Phyllis (Cobb) Klingler. Francis and Phyllis enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and their children and grandchildren’s visits to The Villages. They enjoyed taking them to the theme parks and their most favorite, spending time in their pool.