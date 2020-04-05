× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROLLINGSTONE — Francis “Fritz” William Hoffman, 93, of Rollingstone died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sauer Health Care after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Fritz was born June 24, 1926, in Rollingstone to Joseph and Josephine (Kalmes) Hoffman. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1944 and attended business college in Winona. On May 7, 1952, he married Theresa (Speltz) Hoffman at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He worked at the Knitting Mills for two years before purchasing the Rollingstone Lumber Yard, which he owned for 20 years. He eventually sold to Kendell O’Brien but continued to work for them for 40 years, retiring at the age of 83.

Fritz enjoyed golfing and bowling with his best friends, Jim and Rose Kreidermacher. He also enjoyed watching the birds and cheering on his favorite sports teams, the Vikings and Twins. Fritz was involved in the Lions Club for over 30 years, Rollingstone Luxemburg Museum Board and member of the Rollingstone Business Association. He was a lifelong active member and leader of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, as well as St. Theresa and St. Nicholas Society. Fritz was the Person of Hope for Alzheimer’s in 2018.