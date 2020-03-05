ST. CHARLES — Frances M. Goodrich, 95, of St. Charles died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Frances was born April 21, 1924, in Elba Township to Andrew and Helen (Doyle) Kieffer. She graduated from St. Charles High School and from Teachers Training as well as Winona State University. Frances taught 12 ½ years in rural schools and 24 years at Dover-Eyota. On June 12, 1948, she married James Goodrich at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Lewiston. Jim died March 12, 1996. Fran was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters, Friends of the Library, St. Charles Seniors, and was a life-time member of the Minnesota and National Education Associations.

After retiring from teaching she had many fun and happy times volunteering at church, hospice, St. Charles Library, Golden Living Center and Senior Center. She enjoyed the “coffee” lunches, shopping and especially, birthday get togethers with friends.

