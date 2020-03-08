Frances C. Sweeney Deter, 101, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, died Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Sugarloaf Senior Living in Winona.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at St. Ambrose Cathedral, Des Moines. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.

Frances was the youngest daughter of Peter and Mary (McCroden) Sweeney. She was born April 2, 1918, on the Sweeney farm in Lycurgus, near Waukon, Iowa. The family moved to Waukon when she was six years old. She graduated from St. Patrick School in Waukon. She eventually moved to Des Moines, where she met Robert A. Deter, who both worked at Bishop’s Cafeteria. They were married Sept. 26, 1943 in Stafford, Texas. Frances worked for over 20 years at Penn Life Insurance, before she retired.

Survivors include her children, Bob (Marj) Deter of Winona, Bill (Kitty) Deter of Weddington, North Carolina, Mary (Elliott) Hibbs of Chandler, Arizona, and Kathy (Stephen) McCabe of Lowell, Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Gertrude Steele, Dorothy Sweeney and Mary McCauley; a brother, Clem Sweeney; and a grandson, Mark Deter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor’s preferred choice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.