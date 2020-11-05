Fr. Paul Nienaber, S.J.

Fr. Paul was a priest, a teacher, a particle physicist, a gifted homilist, and a poet. His was a formidable intellect, with a vocabulary to match. He was deeply dedicated to his teaching and to his students, encouraging and supporting a number of budding young physicists through their work with him at Fermilab and beyond. He lived the compatibility of science and faith, perhaps because he was able to give so much of both his mind and heart to each. But he was equally an artist, composing and publishing texts for sacred music, explaining, “I’m constantly looking for words that help people pray, that can express in a new way, or undiscovered way, what is this great Mystery we’re caught up in.”

Fr. Paul himself was caught up in mystery, battling more than his share of demons throughout his life. It posed a challenge for life in community, to be sure, and yet he maintained a not-at-all small circle of close friends, men and women to whom he was fiercely loyal and generous, as well as disarmingly affectionate and vulnerable. While Paul was missioned to St. Mary’s in Winona, he was greatly appreciated and well cared for by his friends and colleagues. These people became his community, a very dedicated and generous circle of love and care, for the remainder of his life. He loved to give gifts of home-made baked goods, and he could whip up an astonishingly tasty meal from whatever leftovers he found in the fridge. But he wanted, maybe more than anything, to be a good Jesuit. He was devoted to Mary, committed to his vocation as a priest and Companion of Jesus, and he held to a vision of the Church in which everyone had a place at the table, even as he struggled to find his own.