GRAND MEADOW, Minn. — Florence “Fluff” Stejskal, 93, of Grand Meadow died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Florence Eleanor Point was born March 10, 1926, in Pocahontas, Iowa, to William and Bertha (Morrison) Point. She was united in marriage to Joseph Stejskal in Rolfe, Iowa, April 27, 1942, and moved to Grand Meadow in 1949, where they farmed for many years. Fluff spent her winters in Arizona, from 1977 to 1996, and moved there permanently in 1996. She then moved back to Minnesota in 2008. She enjoyed playing cards, working on puzzle books and putting puzzles together. Fluff also loved baking and giving her baked goods away, especially her well-known cinnamon rolls and kolaches.
Fluff is survived by her children, Jerry (Jo) Stejskal of Winona, Nancy (Virgil) Weiss of Grand Meadow, Tom (Donna) Stejskal of Grand Meadow, Becky Stejskal of Rochester, Larry Stejskal of Waterloo, Iowa, Penny (John) Bremseth of Rochester, Sherry Stejskal of Grand Meadow and Kelly Averbeck of Rochester.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph, in August of 1995; daughter, Sally Stejskal; granddaughter, Patricia Weiss; grandson, Stephen Kassel; four brothers; and seven sisters.
Funeral services for Florence will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow, with Father Marreddy Pothireddy officiating. Burial will be at St. Finbarr Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow and will continue for one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.
