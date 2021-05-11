Father LaVern Trocinski "Father T"

LA CRESCENT, MN—Father LaVern “Father T” Trocinski, 87 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on May 8, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System—Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI. Father T was born on April 30, 1934 in Coon Valley, WI to Elmer and Olga (Jorgenson) Trocinske. He grew up in Dakota, MN, attended Dakota Grade School and graduated from Winona High School. He studied Philosophy at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona, then completed his Theology degree at St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, MN. On May 31, 1960, he was ordained to the Catholic Priesthood at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona by The Most Reverend Bishop Edward A. Fitzgerald. Father T later studied at Regis College in Denver, CO, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Family and Community Development. His associate assignments included Queen of Angels in Austin, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Easton, and St. John the Evangelist in Rochester. As Pastor, he served at St. Theodore in Albert Lea, St. James in Twin Lakes, St. Stanislaus Kosta and St. John Nepomucene in Winona, and Pax Christi in Rochester. Additional assignments included Chaplain for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha, Methodist Hospital in Rochester, College of St. Teresa, Lamberton Home for Children, Cabrini Home, St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center all in Winona.