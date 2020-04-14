Faith Ann (Reedy) Woychik

In her high school years, she played the drums in the band and played the piano and organ. Throughout her life she was very artistic in numerous ways, such as pencil sketches, acrylic paintings, landscape oil paintings; many types of sewing projects, in particular the popular cabbage patch dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, quilts, crochet afghans, baby afghans and outfits, tablecloths, bedspreads, doilies, purses and many other types of crafts. She took great joy in giving many of her artistic creations and crafts to her children and grandchildren. Faith was a very devoted Catholic woman. She has touched so many lives with her generosity and kindness. We will dearly miss you Mother, and your homemade apple pies, your warm hugs with the best back rub ever, and your smiling goodbyes with both hands. Yes, we will always remember to wash our patties!