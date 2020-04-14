Faith Ann (Reedy) Woychik, Heaven gained an awesome angel Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Roger Metz Manor, Winona, Minn.
Faith was born to Christ and Annie (Kamla) Reedy Oct. 1, 1923, in Arcadia, Wis.
Faith graduated from Arcadia High School and then was employed by Arcadia News Leader. On the job she interviewed a young Army Sergeant returning from World War II, LeRoy E. Woychik, who became her husband of 73 years. They married Nov. 4, 1946, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Arcadia.
Her working career consisted of owning and operating with her husband, the Dolly Madison Dairy Bar, Ben Franklin Store in Arcadia and The Grand View Lodge Resort in Chetek, Wis.
In later years, they enjoyed 43 winters in Florida, South Texas and Arizona, at Superstition Sunrise Resort, where they met and made many great friendships. She enjoyed dancing, oil painting, exercise classes and many social events. Previous years they enjoyed their cottage on Ten Mile Lake, Chetek, with many family gatherings.
In her high school years, she played the drums in the band and played the piano and organ. Throughout her life she was very artistic in numerous ways, such as pencil sketches, acrylic paintings, landscape oil paintings; many types of sewing projects, in particular the popular cabbage patch dolls, Raggedy Ann and Andy, quilts, crochet afghans, baby afghans and outfits, tablecloths, bedspreads, doilies, purses and many other types of crafts. She took great joy in giving many of her artistic creations and crafts to her children and grandchildren. Faith was a very devoted Catholic woman. She has touched so many lives with her generosity and kindness. We will dearly miss you Mother, and your homemade apple pies, your warm hugs with the best back rub ever, and your smiling goodbyes with both hands. Yes, we will always remember to wash our patties!
Faith is survived by her husband, LeRoy, of Winona; children, Holly (Jacob Gonzales) Ibarra (Rick and Jennifer) San Antonio, Texas.; James (Linda) Woychik of Holmen, Wis.; Nancy (deceased Albin) Slaby of Winona, (Matthew, Marsha, Jeffrey, Jennifer); daughter-in-law, Joyce (deceased Thomas) Woychik of Eau Claire, Wis., (Kelsey, Grant); Susan (Ronald) Bautch (Chad, Brent, deceased infant daughter Leah) of New Berlin, Wis.; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 15 stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren; brother, Howard (Barbara) Reedy of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Bernice Sonsalla of Winona, Kathleen Soprani of Deerfield, Ill., Marian Erickson of Orland Park, Ill.; brother-in-law, Albert (Luan) Woychik Jr. of Arcadia; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Woychik; infant granddaughter, Leah Bautch; son-in-law, Albin Slaby; brothers, Wallace and sister-in-law, Betty Reedy, Gaylord and Bruce Reedy; sisters-in-law, Irene and brother-in-law, Leo Wojchik, Angeline and brother-in-law, Ralph Sobotta; Ruth Larson; brothers-in-law, Edward and George Woychik, Joseph Soprani, Ernest Sonsalla.
There will be a private interment at the Calvary Cemetery, Arcadia, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
A very special thank you to all those who embraced our Mother like family, at Senior Living at Watkins and Roger Metz Manor. We thank you for your loving care and support.
To express condolences, view her video tribute and find updated service information please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.