Eunice Wilson

Eunice B. Wilson, 93, of Winona passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by family at Saint Anne Extended Healthcare.
Eunice was born in Fargo, N.D. Sept. 14, 1926, to Bernard J. and Iona M. (Outram) Michael. She graduated from Deer Creek High School in 1944 and from St. Cloud State in 1948. Eunice taught in Cottonwood, Lynd, Revere and Saint Edward’s Catholic School in Austin. While teaching in Lynd, she met her husband, Richard H. Wilson. They were married June 30, 1949, in Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, Minn.
Eunice was always so proud of her dad who was a school superintendent for 27 years and the athletic field is named for her family-Michael Field.
Eunice and Richard moved to Winona in 1967 due to Richard’s job transfer. Eunice enjoyed traveling, reading, embroidering, helping with funeral luncheons, collecting Hummel figurines and bible study.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
You have free articles remaining.
Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick (2000); brothers, Roland and Richard Michael; sister-in-law, Rachel Michael.
Eunice is survived by her son, Michael W. Wilson of Chula Vista, Calif.; daughter, Cheryl M. Maddox of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Andrea (Eriberto) Valdez, Brian and Cynthia Wilson and Jesse Maddox; sister-in-law, Karen Michael; niece and nephews, Laura, Bobbie and Jimmy.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. at Chapel of Our Lady, Saint Anne Extended Healthcare. The Rev. Robert Stamschror will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Winona.
Memorials may be directed to Saint Anne Foundation at www.saintanneofwinona.org.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.