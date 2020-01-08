Eugene Stachowitz

Eugene “Gene” B. Stachowitz, 87, of Winona died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare.
His parents, Ben and Alvina (Mueller) Stachowitz raised him in Bear Creek outside Rollingstone where he attended a one room schoolhouse. On June 27, 1959, he married Eunice Mae Folsom in Altura. They had four children together. Gene worked as a heavy equipment operator, retiring from Mathy Construction. After retiring, he enjoyed working at the car wash by his home. He belonged to St. Mary’s Catholic Church for many years where he was active in his younger years.
One of his greatest joys in life was working on cars and he owned countless of them over the years. There wasn’t a car he couldn’t talk about. Gene usually asked people, “what are you driving now?” When his grandsons started driving, grandpa was eager to help them find a vehicle and parts to fix them up and keep them running. He enjoyed getting together at his family’s annual 4th of July picnics, playing cards and trying his luck at a few pull tabs and scratch-off tickets.
You have free articles remaining.
Gene is survived by two children, Curt (Traci) Stachowitz of Goodview, and Jane (Paul) Brandt of Beaver Dam, Wis.; daughter-in-law, Linda Stachowitz of Byron, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Anna) Stachowitz, Ross (Crystal) Stachowitz, David Babcock, Michael and Shelby Stachowitz, Derek Brandt and Kimberly (Brendon) Bostwick; three great-grandsons, Koby, Noah, Axel; and a great-granddaughter, Olivia and many cousins.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eunice of 53 years, infant daughter, Lori Ann; and son, Keith Stachowitz.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview with the Reverend Michael Cronin officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the service Friday. Entombment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.