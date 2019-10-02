BLUFF SIDING, Wis. — Eugene P. Bork, 82, of Bluff Siding passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Winona Health. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. A private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thanks for reading.