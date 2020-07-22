× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eugene George Ditter passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

He was born Sept. 9, 1936, son of George and Esther (Blanck) Ditter, at their home in Graham’s Corners of rural Saint Cloud, Wis.

He attended Glenbeulah High School and Moraine Park Technical College of Fond du Lac, where he studied industrial arts and machining.

On Jan. 24, 1956, he proudly joined and served the U.S. Army as a communications squad leader. He was one of only a few men who survived a plane crash in the Mekong River in Korea, and was honorably discharged Nov. 13, 1957.

On Jan. 22, 1955, he married Marilyn K. Gahagan and they had four children. On Sept. 25, 1965, he married Judith M. Karls and they had two children. On Sept. 2, 1988, he married Candy (Lillian) Hornberger.

He worked various jobs, but was primarily a master machinist most of his working career. He retired at the age of 67, from Fastenal in Winona.