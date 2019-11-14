PETERSON — Eugene A. Hanson, 92, of Peterson died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson. Burial will be in the West Grace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Peterson. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys