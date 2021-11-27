 Skip to main content
Esther Viola Mormann Waas

WINONA—Esther Viola Mormann Waas (75), went to Heaven on November 23, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Waas; brother, Lawrence Mormann; sister, Agnes Granrude; and parents, Lawrence and Jessie Mormann.

She had a servant’s heart and touched many lives through her dedication to her church, by caring for others and her sewing business, Needles and Pins.

She leaves behind daughters: Jennifeur (Charles) McAfee, Barbara (Andrew) Gleasman, Brenda (Shelton) Starling and Danielle (Jeremy) Hadley; siblings: Geri, Marcia, Mary, Bob and Kristi; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tues., November 30 at St Mary’s Parish, Winona MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., serves at 11:00 a.m.

We miss her already.

