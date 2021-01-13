 Skip to main content
Ervin R. Krage Jr.

HOUSTON, Minn. —Ervin R. Krage Jr., 77, of Houston passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston. A public visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 204 So. Chase St., Houston. Social distancing and facial coverings will be required. A private funeral service will be Saturday at the church followed by burial in the Stone Church Cemetery. The Rev. Linda McPeak will officiate. The service will also be live-streamed by going to the churches’ website. In accordance with Ervin’s wishes, memorials are preferred to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church or the Stone Church Cemetery, both in Houston. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. The complete obituary may be read and online condolences may be offered at the funeral home website, www.jandtfredrickson.com.

