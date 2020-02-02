Ervin Duane Wager, 82, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2019. Ervin was born July 10, 1937, in Winona. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked until retirement at AMC-Chrysler in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He was predeceased by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Wager; and is survived by his daughters, Heidi and her family, Keith, Alinea and Jacob Turner; and Denise and family, Andrew, Marybeth and Samuel Robsky; as well as his five sisters, Bernice Sutton, Elaine (Ray) Pflughoeft, Mae (Wendall) Multhaup, Carol Wadewitz and Peggy (Richard) Hanson.