Elmo R. Wisted

Elmo Robert, the son of Iver and Esther (Wendt) Wisted was born October 12, 1928, in Dunn Center, ND. He was one of ten children growing up in the depression of the 1930’s. Determined to pursue educational opportunities, he served in the U.S. Army from 1946-1949, and under the GI bill, Elmo was the first of his family to become a college graduate, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy, in 1952, at NDSU in Fargo. Elmo married Mary Lou Christopherson on August 31, 1950, in Pelican Rapids, MN and they had 5 children. His early career was spent in Elgin, ND where he was sole pharmacist serving a large area. In 1965 he moved his family to Winona, MN, where he became a manager of a pharmacy and store. In 1981, after his last child graduated from high school, Elmo moved to Faribault, MN, retiring after another 25+ years of pharmacy service there. While working and raising a family with Mary Lou, he was also active with the Lions International, the Lutheran Church and he became a notable leader with the American Legion in Faribault, where he also served as the local Commander. Elmo was interested in all forms of nature, maintaining a collection of bird books and volunteering with the local Rice County bluebird enthusiasts. Elmo and Mary Lou made regular trips into the local nature preserves to check their bluebird houses, counting and reporting successful hatches and fledglings. Over the years, Elmo enjoyed hunting pheasants, grouse, and deer. He was a nature enthusiast. In Elmo’s later years at Milestone Senior Living in Faribault, he was an active participant with their many social activities, completing and framing numerous 1000-piece puzzles and giving them away as gifts.