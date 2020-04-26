× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Elmer S. Eide, 87, of Winona passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Sauer Health Care.

He was born April 26, 1932, in Fremont, Minn., to Julian and Agnes (Jonsgaard) Eide. Elmer was united in marriage with Viola Pruka Jan. 13, 1951, at North Prairie Lutheran Church, rural Rushford and she preceded him in death May 9, 2015.

Elmer loved trucks and worked as an over-the-road trucker his entire life. He was a member of St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Elmer is survived by his sons, Eugene (Debbie) and Roger (Linda) both of Winona; grandchildren, Gary (Becky), Missy (Mark), Jason (Stevie), Jeremy (Mariah), Jamie (Heidi) and Jenni; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Tori, Carson, Connor, Jordan, Emma, Natalie, Trent, Shawn, Kelty, Jakaylah and Camden; brothers, Milton (Bette), Clifford and Maynard (Evadine), all of Rushford; sisters-in-law, Lila and Jean; and a brother-in-law, Darrell Block, all of Winona.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; grandson, Matthew; sisters, Leona and Ovedia; brothers, Alvin, Lawrence, Ronnie and Norman; and sisters-in-law, Pearl, Janette, Bonnie and Rosemary.

Due to current health concerns, a family graveside service and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.