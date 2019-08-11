MONTANA, Wis. — Elma Bachmann, 94, of Montana went to be with her Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2019. She was in the presence of family at her farmhouse of 69 years. She had been looking forward to reuniting with her heavenly father.
Elma Elsa Flubacher was born June 19, 1925, in Sirnach, Switzerland. She met her husband, Paul, while he boarded horses at her father’s stables during World War II. The couple married April 1, 1950, and immigrated to Wisconsin to run a dairy farm.
Elma’s joy was visiting friends in the surrounding counties and passing along evangelical tracts and church bulletins, as well as sharing the encouragement of Jesus’ love. She is remembered for her hospitality, quick sense of humor and affection for Swiss milk chocolate.
Elma is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma (Kunz); siblings, Walter and Elsa of Switzerland; and her husband, Paul. She is survived by her sister, Ida of Ontario, Canada; sons, Peter, Reinhard and Drs. Marcus (Michele) Bachmann; and five grandchildren, Dr. Lucas (Christine), Harrison (Taren), Elisa, Caroline and Sophia; as well as three great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Montana Methodist Church in the town of Montana, with a lunch following. Flowers may be sent to Talbot Family Funeral Home, 679 Hehli Way, in Mondovi, Wisconsin, through Alma Bloom’s Florist 608-685-4701. Gifts in her memory may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, BillyGraham.org. 704-401-2426.