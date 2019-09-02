Elliot Michael Swart, 16, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Elliot was born Oct. 1, 2002, to Ed and Christine Swart. Elliot went to Montessori and was entering his Junior year at Winona Senior High. He played saxophone in school band and was on the Soccer team. Elliot enjoyed many adventures, camping with Ian and his Dad, riding horse with Mom and hunting with Grandpa Mike.
Music was his real passion. He taught himself to play guitar and was currently in a local band. Elliot was determined, thoughtful and had a wry sense of humor and a no-nonsense approach to life. He had an active social life and his many friendships meant the world to him.
Elliot is survived by his parents, Ed Swart and Chris (Andy) Masterpole; brother, Ian; stepsisters, Zoe, Mia and Ava Masterpole; grandparents, Mike and Jeanne Florin; aunts and uncles, Liz and Issac Rue, Mike (Erin) Florin, Ron (Masako) Swart, Loren Swart, Mark Swart; and cousins, Max, Delilah, Nick, Andy, Marcus, Katie, Joe, Kumi, David and Caymen.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lowell and Marilyn Swart.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, led by funeral celebrant Jenny Hoff. Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Please leave a memory of Elliot and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.
Goodbye Elliot, we will listen for your song and miss you every day of our lives.