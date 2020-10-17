Ellen Veronica Miller

Vera Miller, 74, of Winona passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born in Drinagh, West Cork, Ireland, April 16, 1946, to John and Ellen Daly. Vera was the third of 10 children. Her family and many friends all over the world will deeply miss her warm, generous, kind, and joyful spirit and the genuine affection she felt for every person who was lucky enough to meet her.

Vera’s life in West Cork, Ireland, was devoted to her deep faith, love of her family, and commitment to hard work. She immigrated to the U.S., Dec. 7, 1970, where she met and married her husband, Hugh Miller, in California, Dec. 26, 1976. Shortly after their marriage, Vera and Hugh moved to Winona, to start their family. Vera cherished the Winona community, and she derived great joy just simply visiting with others, sharing laughs and stories. Vera also loved attending daily Mass and could often be found at Divine Adoration. She cherished her prayer warriors, tennis friends, and her extended family at RTP and Cedar Valley Golf Course. Spring was Vera’s favorite time of year, and she loved planting beautiful gardens as radiant as she.