FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Ellen Mae Appel, 96, of Fountain City passed away peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living facility in Fountain City. Ellen was born May 5, 1924, at home to her parents, Robert and Helen (Redlich) Appel in Buffalo City, Wis. Ellen lived her entire life at her childhood home on Spring Lake until 2016, when she moved to St. Michael’s. Ellen was baptized at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Buffalo City, as a young child, and later confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church, April 10, 1938.

Ellen was a lifelong member of Dr. Martin Luther Church, and was a volunteer driver for many years. Ellen was employed at Lake Center Switch for a number of years, as well as helping on her parent’s farm over the course of her lifetime.

Ellen is survived by her two cousins, Graylen Becker of Rochester, Minn., and Donald Redlich of Santa Fe, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Buffalo City Cemetery, in Buffalo City, with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma location is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be left at talbotfuneralhomes.com.