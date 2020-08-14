Elizabeth Susie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth (Ramsden) Susie, 87, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

She was born June 11, 1933. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul C. Susie; three children, Fred, Allen, and Joan; and three grandchildren, Reed, Carolyn, and Emma; and her brother, John Ramsden.

She was born and raised in Homer, Minn. Liz graduated from Cathedral High School in Winona and from University of Minnesota. She moved to West Virginia and Delaware to support Paul’s career at Dupont, they moved to Elkton, Md., when he retired.

Liz taught English at Elkton High School for 21 years and was an advisor to the Antler and Elhisco. Recently she lived in Bowie, Md. She was a particular Shakespeare enthusiast. She saw all the plays live over the years and attended Oxford one summer to study them. Liz was a great teacher and is fondly remembered by former students.

Liz was an avid reader, devouring books and volunteering at the Elkton Library. Liz’s version of Hell would be a place with no books. She especially loved mysteries.

She was a one time winner on “Jeopardy.” She knew more about most things (except sports) than many people but listened more than she talked. She had a wry sense of humor.