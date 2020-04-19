Elizabeth Raciti

Elizabeth “Bettie” A. (Jeresek) Raciti, 95, of Winona passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Due to current health concerns, a Mass and burial has been held for her family. A joyous celebration of her life is being planned for a future date and will be announced later.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

