GOSHEN, Ind. — Elizabeth “Betty” Kummeth, 93, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1926, in La Crosse, to Henry and Georgina (Marcou) Steinbauer.
On May 25, 1946, she married Francis A. Kummeth. He died June 22, 2001. They moved to Goshen in 1955.
Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Clare) Jarvis, Winona, Patricia Kummeth, Rochester, Minn., Jeanne (William) Binkley and Elizabeth Dragoo, both of Goshen and Donna Garriott, Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Irene Wierzbinski, Bobbie Steinbauer and the fiancee of her brother, James, Donna Selner, Owatonna, Minn., and Evelyn Sefton, Howell, Mich.; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Len Csiszar, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Jack Hostetler; and brothers, Richard and James Steinbauer. Also preceding Betty in death were brothers and sisters-in law, John Wierzbinski, Paul Sefton, Gordon Besonen and wife, Margery, Eugene Kummeth and wife, Kay and George Kummeth and wife, Mary Lou.
Betty worked at Miles/Bayer Ames Division as quality control auditor for 16 years. After retiring in 1982, she volunteered as a Puppet Lady at Goshen Hospital, instructing small children before their surgeries. She was a member of the Goshen Hospital Auxiliary and delivered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years.
Betty was a past president of Tri Kappa Sorority and a recent member of the Associate Tri Kappa. She is a member of Maplecrest Country Club, Philomathian Literary Society and a past member of the Board of Directors of the Goshen Historical Society. In 1992, she was honored by the Goshen Evening Exchange Club, when she received the Book of Golden Deeds Award.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, Bristol and a member of the altar and Rosary Society. Betty was known in the area for baking pies as a way of saying “Thank You” for help she received from people.
There will be a private burial service at Violett Cemetery, with Father Bob Van Kempen officiating.
A memorial Mass and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Church or Goshen Historical Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
