GOSHEN, Ind. — Elizabeth “Betty” Kummeth, 93, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home.

She was born Sept. 4, 1926, in La Crosse, to Henry and Georgina (Marcou) Steinbauer.

On May 25, 1946, she married Francis A. Kummeth. He died June 22, 2001. They moved to Goshen in 1955.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Clare) Jarvis, Winona, Patricia Kummeth, Rochester, Minn., Jeanne (William) Binkley and Elizabeth Dragoo, both of Goshen and Donna Garriott, Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Irene Wierzbinski, Bobbie Steinbauer and the fiancee of her brother, James, Donna Selner, Owatonna, Minn., and Evelyn Sefton, Howell, Mich.; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Len Csiszar, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Judith and Jack Hostetler; and brothers, Richard and James Steinbauer. Also preceding Betty in death were brothers and sisters-in law, John Wierzbinski, Paul Sefton, Gordon Besonen and wife, Margery, Eugene Kummeth and wife, Kay and George Kummeth and wife, Mary Lou.