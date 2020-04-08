GOODVIEW — It is with sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Elizabeth “Betty” June Neyers, 88, of Goodview. Mom/Grandma passed away peacefully Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Sauer Healthcare. Betty was born June 14, 1931, in Winona, to Phillip and Gertrude (Jennison) Smith.
On June 25, 1949, she married Henry “Sonny” Neyers and together they made their home on a farm in rural Rollingstone. Betty worked side by side with her husband on the farm, while raising 11 children. She also worked at the turkey plant in Altura, for a few years. While pursuing her love of sewing, she went on to work for many years as a seamstress, doing alterations on wedding dresses and formal wear at the Bridal Boutique in Winona.
In her spare time she spent many years and countless hours volunteering at the Volunteer Services in Winona, which brought her much joy. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rollingstone. Additionally, she was a member of the Eagles Women’s Auxiliary in Winona. Betty loved her family and her deep heartfelt love for them is carried through many generations. She could often be seen sharing her love for crafts, quilting and sewing, with her children and grandchildren. She could turn anything into a piece of art. Betty enjoyed spending time traveling with her children and grandchildren. Along the way, they took delight in stopping at various wineries. Her most memorable trip was to see Elvis at Graceland.
Betty is survived by her 10 children, eight daughters, Amy (Dean) Stanek, Penny Herber, Bonnie Neyers Bennett, Pam Gaddy, Sue Harper, Jo (Joe) Poncelet, Sandy (Bill) Niemeyer and Karen (Chuck) Bleese; and two sons, Tim (Rocky) Neyers, Paul (Lana) Neyers; 26 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny; son, Billy; parents, Phil and Gert; and sister, Pat Gilson.
A very special thank you to those who embraced our mom like family at Sauer Healthcare. We thank you for your loving care and support. To Dr. Forsyth, for her compassionate care she provided to our mom.
Mom left a void when she took her laugh and smile with her. While we know she is “ok” now, she will be sadly missed. Betty will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, in a private service with the Rev. Mike Cronin officiating.
Cards may be mailed to Hoff Funeral Home: c/o Betty Neyers Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Betty and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.
