Elizabeth 'Betty' June Neyers

On June 25, 1949, she married Henry “Sonny” Neyers and together they made their home on a farm in rural Rollingstone. Betty worked side by side with her husband on the farm, while raising 11 children. She also worked at the turkey plant in Altura, for a few years. While pursuing her love of sewing, she went on to work for many years as a seamstress, doing alterations on wedding dresses and formal wear at the Bridal Boutique in Winona.

In her spare time she spent many years and countless hours volunteering at the Volunteer Services in Winona, which brought her much joy. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Rollingstone. Additionally, she was a member of the Eagles Women’s Auxiliary in Winona. Betty loved her family and her deep heartfelt love for them is carried through many generations. She could often be seen sharing her love for crafts, quilting and sewing, with her children and grandchildren. She could turn anything into a piece of art. Betty enjoyed spending time traveling with her children and grandchildren. Along the way, they took delight in stopping at various wineries. Her most memorable trip was to see Elvis at Graceland.