Elizabeth 'Betty' Grangaard

Betty was born in La Crosse, and lived and raised her family in Winona. She was a sweet, compassionate, loving, kind, giving person, who always put others before herself. She volunteered at the Winona Hospital, delivered Meals on Wheels and worked to start recycling in Winona. She so loved children that after raising her own four, she went to work at a Nursery School. Just a few weeks before she passed, she whistled tunes on FaceTime with one of her great-grandchildren and delighted as he giggled and tried to whistle them back. She loved to write poetry and was proud to have edited and typed all of her husband’s college, masters and doctoral papers and theses. Betty also worked for the Tribune in La Crosse and at Winona State College as a secretary.