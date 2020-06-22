× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Elizabeth “Bette” Guenther, 87, of St. Charles died Thursday, June 18, 2020, with Dave at her bedside, a few days after their 69th anniversary. She died at St. Anne Extended Healthcare in Winona.

Bette was born April 29, 1933, in Winona to Joseph and Elizabeth (Lamey) Ives. As a teenager in Winona, Bette met Dave Guenther through a common friend. They married June 16, 1951, at the Army base in Albany, Ga. Dave later served in Korea and Bette then returned to Winona to raise their young family. Bette and Dave later moved to Rollingstone before moving to St. Charles, where Dave started his business. Bette stayed home to care for their nine children. After later receiving her drivers license, she went to work for IDS, retiring in 1993.

Bette was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, as a part of the choir and Catholic Daughters, serving on several committees. She and Dave enjoyed camping with their family and friends, in the Whitewater Valley. Bette and Dave took may bus trips with friends, as well as going on cruises.