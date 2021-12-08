Elizabeth A. “Liz” Dienger, 73, passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Loren and Inez (Bielefeldt) Hilgert. She attended Mondovi High School and graduated in 1967. She met Richard Dienger and they married on June 10, 1967.

Liz worked alongside her husband on their farm for over 25 years. She was particularly proud of her Rich Liz Registered Holsteins. She enjoyed gardening, canning, doing cross word puzzles, and listening to music. She loved playing cards and as she gained more confidence, became a card shark. She was a longtime member of the Alma American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors include her three children: Bruce (Betty) of St. Charles, MN, Sandra (Alan) Lund of Stanchfield, MN, and Maxine (John) Luchsinger of Ellsworth, WI; grandchildren: Christopher, Shane, Kyle, Brett, Brandon, and Lauren; two sisters: Dolly (John) Hanson and Lori (James) Newton.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, three nephews: Loren Newton, Randy Dienger, and Dale Dienger.

A service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 709 S. 2nd Street, Alma. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Alma Memorial Cemetery. Talbot Family Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.