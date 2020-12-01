Elita Mary Telles, 89, of Winona died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Benedictine Saint Anne.

Elita was born Sept. 18, 1931, to Joseph and Cecelia (Zabinski) Peplinski in Winona. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1950. Elita entered the Franciscans Sisters in Rochester and graduated from the College of St. Teresa with a B.S. in elementary education in 1971. She also studied at Winona State University, St. Mary’s College, College of Charleston as well as the Chicago Arts School.

During the 24 years she spent with the Franciscans of Rochester, she worked and taught school in Austin, Sleepy Eye, and Rochester. She also taught in Chicago, Ill., where she was secretary for the Diocesan Reading Association. In South Carolina, she taught in Aiken and in Horse Creek Valley where she was the principal.

Summers when she was not working in the schools, Elita loved to volunteer to teach in Carolina through the OEO Sail Program, conducted by the Franciscans of Rochester. She spent her time teaching art to the minority children, as well as teaching adults of minority groups to read and write. Leaving the Franciscans of Rochester, Elita continued to teach in Aiken, continuing the work she loved.