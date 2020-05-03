Elinor Abraham

Elinor was born Oct. 14, 1925, in Canton, to Byron and Gertrude (Johnson) Willford. She was a 1943 graduate of Canton High School and was united in marriage to Kerneth J. Hall Jan. 13, 1945, in the Presbyterian Church in Canton. They moved to Preston in 1952, where they raised their five children. While in Preston, she was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Magdlin-Gilbertson VFW Auxiliary, and chaired the committee to build the Preston swimming pool. According to her children, she was a great mother, involved in and supporting her growing children’s many activities.