Elinor Abraham

Elinor G. Hall Abraham died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
Elinor was born Oct. 14, 1925, in Canton, to Byron and Gertrude (Johnson) Willford. She was a 1943 graduate of Canton High School and was united in marriage to Kerneth J. Hall Jan. 13, 1945, in the Presbyterian Church in Canton. They moved to Preston in 1952, where they raised their five children. While in Preston, she was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Magdlin-Gilbertson VFW Auxiliary, and chaired the committee to build the Preston swimming pool. According to her children, she was a great mother, involved in and supporting her growing children’s many activities.
After Kerneth’s untimely death in 1969, she married Kenneth Abraham in 1972. She returned to the Harmony/Canton area at that time and was an active member of the Canton-Scotland Presbyterian Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, Cancer Support Group and the Canton Historical Society.
She is survived by two sons, K. John Hall and Steven (Joanne) Hall; two daughters, Roseanne (Charles) Gebert and Trudy (Fred) Horihan; 11 grandchildren, Matt (Kerri) Hall, Marit (Isaac) Johnson, Mitchell (Jill) Hall, Elizabeth (Brett) Larsen, Charles W. (Chas) Gebert, Ellie (Kyle) Hutchinson, Molly (Mark) Sikkink, Katelyn Horihan, Miria (Joe) Culbertson, Kerneth Hall, Hannah Hall; 13 great-grandchildren, a sister, Jewel (Julian) Arnquist; brothers-in-law, Curt (Jean) Hall, Bob (Lois) Abraham, Richard (Merida) Abraham; sisters-in-law, Doretta Baldwin, Ruth Abraham; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands; a son, Byron; and a sister, Dorothy Turner. A family service will be held Monday, May 4, with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Lindstrom Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.