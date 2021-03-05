 Skip to main content
Eli Thomas Thill

Eli Thomas Thill, infant son of Lance Thill and Amanda Ambrose of Winona was born silently Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lance and Amanda; brother, Vance; sisters, Evie and Lainey; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and cousins. Eli was preceded in death by his great-grandpa, Thomas Ambrose; and great-grandparents, Cyril and Elenore Gora and Elmer and Audrey Thill. A private family service will be held. Cards may be sent to Hoff Funeral Home, c/o Eli Thill Family, 3480 Service Drive, Goodview, MN 55987. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.

