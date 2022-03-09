WABASHA, MN—After a courageous 8 year battle with cancer Eleanor Groby passed away on March 7, 2022, at the age of 68, surrounded by her loved ones at home in Wabasha, MN.

Eleanor was a life-long resident of Wabasha. She was born to Joe and Marie (Costello) Hager on July 14, 1953. Eleanor was a graduate of Wabasha High School (‘71) and a very active member of St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha.

In 1973, she met the love of her life, Terry Groby and they were wed on May 11, 1974. Terry and Eleanor enjoyed traveling together, including trips to Vegas and a cruise with her dear Aunt Allie and Uncle Art. Terry and Eleanor were blessed with four wonderful children: Bill, Steven, Kathy, and Tim. As a family they spent many weekends camping at Whitewater State Park and Jellystone. The Groby’s took many family ski trips, and even saw the nation’s capital together. As her house emptied Eleanor welcomed honorary Groby kid, Nick Pretzer into her home; she enjoyed their long chats, the occasional gourmet meal and his helping hand over the years.

Eleanor was a natural caregiver beginning at an early age; keeping the house in order for her dad and brothers after losing her mother too soon. She ran an in-home daycare, and to this day many kids still remember the infamous time out chair. Eleanor also cared for many loved ones later in life that needed a strong person by their side. When family members or friends didn’t need her help, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Felix School in the library, planning the annual Fall Festival, coordinating American Red Cross Blood Drives and spending time putting together window displays at the Common Closet.

After the passing of her husband Terry, Eleanor found companionship with Tom Ellis for the next 23 years. The two of them enjoyed many trips to Mexico and winters in Texas with extended family and friends.

She felt honored to have found sisterhood with The Hager Girls: Kathy, Gayle, Cher, and Karen. Eleanor truly felt lucky that she had so many wonderful friends. She enjoyed playing bingo with her sisters-in-law, Thursday nights with the ladies, and of course going garage-saleing. If a deal was to be found Eleanor could sniff it out a mile away. She was a woman that thoroughly enjoyed thrift shopping, finding a deal was her addiction.

Grandchildren were the GREATEST highlight of Eleanor’s life. She has seven marvelous angels: Ethan, Sarah, Connor, Owen, Kate, Adilee, and James. Eleanor loved to bake and do crafty projects with them. The grandkids loved their golf cart rides with grandma, the card games she taught them, yes RACKO was one of them; and Christmas with grandma was cherished by all, highlighted by the Sunday Santa selection.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her mother, Marie; father, Joe; father and mother-in-law, Forrest and Eleanor Groby; husband Terry (1997); and sons: Steven (2015) and Bill (2017). She is survived by: Kathy Munns (Chris), Tim Groby (Jennie), Emily Groby (Bill), and special friend, Tom Ellis; brothers: Jerry (Marcia) Hager, Jim Hager, Dennis (Jane) Hager, and Leo (Vicki) Hager; grandchildren: Ethan and Sarah Munns, Connor and Owen Groby, Kate Munns, Adilee Groby, and James Munns.

A funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at St. Felix Church in Wabasha with Reverend Glenn Frerichs officiating. Interment at St. Agnes Cemetery in Kellogg, MN will follow a luncheon. Family and friends may call the Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha from 3:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, and one hour before the Mass at church on Saturday.

Memorials are preferred to St. Felix Adopt a Student and Gundersen—St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. The Abbott Funeral Home of Wabasha is in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfh.com.