Eldon 'Eldie' O. Fritz

Eldon “Eldie” O. Fritz, 84, of Goodview passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a private family service and burial will be held. A public celebration of Eldie’s life is being planned for a future date, and will be announced later. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

