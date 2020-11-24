Eldon “Eldie” O. Fritz, 84, of Goodview passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, a private family service and burial will be held. A public celebration of Eldie’s life is being planned for a future date, and will be announced later. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
