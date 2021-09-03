Elaine Krumholz Spika

Elaine and George had 40 years together, meeting the challenges of raising a large family, yet finding room for themselves with dinner dates, travel, and time as a couple. After George’s untimely death in 1986, and all her children now on their own, Elaine took on her new life with zest, increasing travel and time with friends. In 1995, Elaine found her second dentist husband, marrying Francis Xavier Spika. For 21 years their life together was filled with song, laughter, more travel and Frank’s five children, adding to her twelve. She frequently reflected that she had married well twice, and we are certain George and Frank would say that they did too.

Elaine loved many of life’s simple pleasures … fresh flowers, fine dining, a variety of music that included attending any nearby concerts by cousin, John McCutcheon. Dinner time included a relaxing vodka tonic while watching the evening news and before accurately guessing the Wheel of Fortune board. She was an avid reader of novels, magazines and newspapers. A gifted conversationalist, she practiced that skill daily with her wide-ranging family and array of friends that spanned all generations. She took utmost pride in maintaining her home and always exhibited culinary flair in her kitchen.