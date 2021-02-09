Elaine A. Gilbertson, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield, Minn.

Elaine Averlene Gilbertson was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Lanesboro, Minn., to Clarence and Lillian (Skrukrud) Gilbertson. Elaine graduated from Lanesboro High School 1954, and went to Winona Business School. She was the bookkeeper for Winona Clinic for 25 years, and went to work for Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, in Winona, for another 25 years. She retired in 2011, and moved from Winona, where she had lived since college, to Chatfield, into the Chosen Valley Assist Living apartments.

Elaine enjoyed latch hook projects, and going to plays. She was a huge Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan, and enjoyed gardening and fishing, but most of all loved being with her family.

Elaine is survived by a brother, Carroll (Anna) Gilbertson of Lanesboro; two sisters, Joanne (Kenneth) Vrieze of Racine, Wis., and Barbara (John) Kufahl of Windsor, Colo.; brother in-law, Alan Narveson of Mankato. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian; brother, Curtis; and sister, Karen Narveson.

A private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield. Visitation will be one hour before services. Burial will be in the Lanesboro Cemetery following the service.