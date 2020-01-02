In loving memory of Eileen Louise Curtis (Gross), born Feb. 16, 1932, in Wabasha, Minn., and passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Brooklyn Center, Minn. She lived with her parents and siblings on the farm in Alma, Wis. She was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister and aunt. Eileen was the oldest sibling of nine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Louise (Haase) Gross; her brother, Gary Gross; and sisters, Lois Schwartz and Janice Peterson; her husband, Warren (Hoodie) Curtis; and her daughter, Connie (Bob) Holubar.
Eileen is survived by her brothers, Eugene (Joan) Gross and Curt (Ben) Gross; her sisters, Judy (Bobby) Phillips, Joan (Jim) Kozlowski, and Betty (Frank) Johnson; her two daughters, Debra Curtis and Laurie White Curtis; grandchildren, Sara (Forrest) Widgdahl, Amanda (Tyrone) Reed, Nick (Ginger) Holubar), Jimmy (Jamie) Moger, Jessica (David) Lawler; her great-grandchildren, Keeley, Nate, Brannon, Anayah, Justina, Devin, Jada, Aleenah, Janelle, Ainsley, Alexander, Jaylee and Fiona; her great-great-grandchildren, Zayden and Kaysen; her nieces, nephews, cousins and many close family friends.
Grandma was loved by many, even those who are not related to her directly. She has always been known as grandma. Grandma has always had the biggest heart that I believe I can say no one has ever seen in another person. Grandma was the loyalist woman alive, and that she gets to take with her and be proud. Grandma has always opened her heart to every one of us, whichever way we needed it. She lived her life for all of us till her dying day. Grandma loved to talk about old memories of the farm, her parents, her school days and how much tougher she was than most of the boys around town. Grandma was a dancer, singer and really a jokester. We are happy that she is now with Hoodie, dancing, singing and smiling that beautiful smile she has. Grandma has and will be the ultimate Green Bay Packers fan, that has carried onto us. It’s always sad but comforting to silently recall your smile and dear familiar face. So loved by one and all. For the world may keep turning and change from day to day, but precious memories of you will never fade away. Here’s hoping that this message which carries so much love will somehow find its way to you. You are in now in heaven with grandpa (Hoodie) up above. It’s to let you know dear grandma, we all love you so so much, although you are at rest. You will live forever in the hearts of those who loved you best.
A memorial gathering for Eileen (Grandma) Curtis will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes in Alma. The celebration of Eileen’s life will continue after the memorial gathering at Bryan’s New Silver Room in Alma. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.