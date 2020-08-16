Return to homepage ×
Edwin “Ed” Sullivan, 82, of Onalaska, formerly of Trempealeau, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and Friday 10 a.m. to time of Mass at the church. Celebration of life will be at Celebrations on the River, immediately following Mass until 4 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
