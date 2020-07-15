× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Edward C. Lueck, 94 of Winona passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Sugar Loaf Senior Living Center in Winona, surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Winona Sept. 5, 1925, to Charles F. and Esther (Mueller) Lueck. He was the first baby to be baptized in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, as a member he was later confirmed and married there. He was a lifelong resident of Winona and graduated from Winona High School in 1943.

He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1943-1946 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. After his service he went into the construction business, working for Nels Johnson Construction as a carpenter and moving up to the level of superintendent. His projects included many landmarks in Winona and the surrounding area, including buildings on the campuses of Winona State University and St. Mary’s University, an addition to the Winona Hospital, and IBM buildings in Rochester. He wore his hard hat proudly and did not hesitate to pitch in with the crew he supervised to get his projects done.

Ed spent his spare time fishing either in the trout stream or on the Mississippi River, where he always managed to out fish anyone in the group. He also enjoyed hunting wild game and birds. He had a workshop in his basement and crafted many beautiful pieces of furniture and works of art. He spent many hours in his garden tending to his roses, flowers, and vegetables.