Edward C. Lueck, 94 of Winona passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the Sugar Loaf Senior Living Center in Winona, surrounded by his family. Ed was born in Winona Sept. 5, 1925, to Charles F. and Esther (Mueller) Lueck. He was the first baby to be baptized in St. Matthews Lutheran Church, as a member he was later confirmed and married there. He was a lifelong resident of Winona and graduated from Winona High School in 1943.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1943-1946 and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. After his service he went into the construction business, working for Nels Johnson Construction as a carpenter and moving up to the level of superintendent. His projects included many landmarks in Winona and the surrounding area, including buildings on the campuses of Winona State University and St. Mary’s University, an addition to the Winona Hospital, and IBM buildings in Rochester. He wore his hard hat proudly and did not hesitate to pitch in with the crew he supervised to get his projects done.
Ed spent his spare time fishing either in the trout stream or on the Mississippi River, where he always managed to out fish anyone in the group. He also enjoyed hunting wild game and birds. He had a workshop in his basement and crafted many beautiful pieces of furniture and works of art. He spent many hours in his garden tending to his roses, flowers, and vegetables.
He is survived by his son, Charles Lueck (Deborah) of Lakeville, Minn.; and his daughters, Paula Wortman (Mike) of St. Paul, and Mary Clink (Danny) of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Rachel, Jessica, Amy, Logan, Brennan, Maggie and Caroline; great grandchildren, Macy, Aiden, Charlie, Wyatt, and Greta; and a sister, Marion Stone.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth (Betty); a stillborn daughter; his parents; and his brother, Robert Lueck.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sugar Loaf Senior Living Center and Winona Hospice for the loving care that was extended to Ed.
Due to Covid-19 concerns and current restrictions, private family services will be held. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Military honors will be completed by the VFW Neville Lien Post 1287, Winona.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3224 6th Ave. NE, Unit A, Rochester, Minn., 55906.
